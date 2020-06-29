John "Jed" Charles Phillips, 56, of Parks Township, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1964, the son of John Phillips and Valerie (Wassler) Phillips Mahan. Everyone knew him as a very caring and loving man who never hesitated to help others. Jed was always working hard on projects at home, with his friends, and at Turm Oil Inc., where he was employed as a superintendent of field operations. He was a graduate of Fox Chapel High School and a member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church. Jed was the glue that held everyone together. He attended every family gathering and loved sharing many hours with friends enjoying a favorite pastime of hanging out around a bonfire. He adored his two cats, Mopar and Kozmo, and was a dedicated husband who did everything and more for his wife. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Cindy (Shields) Phillips, of Parks Township; his father, John (Janet) Phillips, of Florida; mother, Valerie Mahan, of Virginia; stepfather, Tom (Sally) Mahan, of Florida; mother-in-law, Linda Murray, of Vandergrift; sister, Sharon (Christopher) Mace, of Virginia; brother, Brian "Bo" Phillips and Terri Donnick, of Gibsonia; sister-in-law, Lisa Schrader, of Vandergrift; his nephews and godchildren, Jacob and Joshua Schrader; and his nephew, Mitchel and niece, Taylor Mace. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Betty Wassler; paternal grandparents, John and Rose Phillips; father-in-law, Arthur Ray Murray; aunt, Becky Kocourek; uncle, Richard "Dickie" Phillips; and aunt, Joanie Phillips. There will be a private family visitation on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA, 724-567-7006, with Pastor Ryan Push. Family and friends will be received at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, for an outdoor memorial service, with Pastor Richard Grance officiating, at St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair for your comfort. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jed's honor to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, or Pet Connection in Avonmore. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 29, 2020.