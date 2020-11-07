1/1
John C. Pugh
1936 - 2020
John C. Pugh, 83, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Nov. 28, 1936, in East Deer, a son of the late Paul and Helen (Dickert) Pugh. John was a 1954 graduate of Har-Brack High School and attended I.U.P. machinist school. He retired after 43 and a half years as a machinist from Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge. John was a member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, the Tarentum Elks, the LA Club, Outdoor Life Lodge, American Legion Post 48, the VFW in Ford City and Natrona Heights and the Hi Railers Train Club. He enjoyed setting up his model train displays, taking drives, tinkering in the garage to fix or build, meeting with friends at McDonald's and spending time with his family. John is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda (Johnston) Pugh; daughters, Debbie Neilen, of Yankeetown, Fla., Amy (John) Kaminski, of Natrona Heights, and Joni King, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Heather (Tom) Rothwell, Erin (Tom) Stevenson, James (Nicollette) Neilen, Erica (Lee) Thompson and Katelyn King; great-grandchildren, Paige and Chase Rothwell, Leonardo Neilen and Briella and Cassiana Thompson; and by his sister, Patricia (Ray) Nowikowski, of Natrona Heights. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Pugh Jr. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of John may be made to Highlands Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
