John C. Vecchi


1923 - 2019
John C. Vecchi Obituary
John C. Vecchi, 96, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Concordia at Fox Chapel. He was born April 21, 1923, in Brackenridge and was a son of the late Calesto and Maria (Sguizzardi) Vecchi. John lived his entire life in Brackenridge and Natrona Heights. He was the president and founder of J.V. Manufacturing in Natrona Heights from 1974-2009. John was a member of the former Brackenridge Heights Country Club and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. He enjoyed golfing and bowling but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, John M. (Valerie) Vecchi, of Buffalo Township, Alan M. (Karen) Vecchi, of Fawn Township, and James A. Vecchi, of Pittsburgh; grandchildren, Jeremy (Sarah), Ryan (Melissa), Joshua and Katherine Vecchi; and great-grandchildren, Riley, Rocco and Enzo Vecchi. He was preceded in death by his wife, Amelia C. (Rocchietta) Vecchi, in 2015; brothers, Mario, Dario J. and Bruno Vecchi; and sister, Jean D'Eramo.
In accordance with Mr. Vecchi's request, visitation and services were private. Entombment was in Mt. Airy Cemetery Mausoleum, Natrona Heights.
The family suggests contributions to the Allegheny Valley Salvation Army, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 30, 2019
