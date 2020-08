Or Copy this URL to Share

John Cervice, 76, of Bushnell, Fla., passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. John was formerly of Springdale and moved to Florida 40 years ago. He was born Dec. 11, 1944, son of the late Helen and John Cervice Jr. Mr. Cervice served his country in the U.S. Army. Services will be streaming online Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.



