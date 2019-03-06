John E. Barnett, 84, of New Kensington, formerly of Erie, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate the life of our beloved brother and friend at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 10, at Faith Tabernacle Assembly, 801 Anderson St., New Kensington, with the Rev. William D. Laird Jr. officiating. There will be a luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.

John was active in his church, doing outreach and being an usher. He enjoyed going fishing and playing ping pong and basketball. He was outgoing and friendly to all of his local community. In lieu of flowers, donations will be received at the church or can be mailed to 801 Anderson St., New Kensington, PA 15068, to the attention of John Barnett Memorial Fund. Checks are to be made out to the church. John will be deeply missed. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary