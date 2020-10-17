John E. Dufford, 59, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at his home. Born Feb. 7, 1961, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of Edward Dufford Sr. and Anne Behning Dufford. John was a disabled Navy veteran, having served on the USS McCormick and the USS Ferguson, having deployed extensively in the Pacific and continued to be in contact with the men he served with. He was a wastewater plant operator at the Norfolk Naval Base and Langley Air Force Base and biological hazardous waste disposal technician on Johnston Island. John enjoyed fishing, hunting, landscaping and was an animal lover. Surviving are his parents, Edward Dufford Sr., of Leechburg, and Anne Behning Dufford, of Leechburg; his siblings, Kevin (Nicole) Dufford, of Karns City, Lynne (Byron) Maloney, of Allison Park, and Edward (Karen) Dufford Jr., of Cabot. He is joined in death by his sister, Karen Dufford. There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations may be made to any disabled veteran organization. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com
.