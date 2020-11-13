1/1
John E. Glath
1941 - 2020
John E. Glath, 79, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor, Sarver. Born Jan. 5, 1941, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late John R. and Lucille (Krause) Glath. John was a graduate of Har-Brack High School Class of 1959. He was a Vietnam War Army veteran who was stationed out of the Schofield Barracks/ Fort Shafter, Hawaii. He was a special communications specialist in the Army. John started working at the Valley News Dispatch in his high school years after school, and was a press operator at the newspaper before retiring in 2006. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights, and Tarentum Eagles. John loved working outdoors in his yard, liked keeping his car clean and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Marlene (Swiklinski) Glath, three children, Tracy (Rob) Fassinger, of Slippery Rock, Jamie (Amy) Glath, of West View, and John (Joy) Glath, of Butler, and five grandchildren, Matthew Fassinger, Maci Glath, Cooper Glath, Alina Glath and Jacob Glath. Private visitation and a blessing service were held in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Natrona. Burial with military honors followed in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alzfdn.org. The family would like to send a special thank you to Jessica and Chris, the nurses and staff at Fair Winds Manor for all of their care given to John. To share an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
November 12, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. Prayers are with you as you travel this difficult road.
Beverly Thomas Bella
Friend
