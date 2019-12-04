|
|
John E. Kocur, 83, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Concordia. He was born in East Vandergrift to John and Mary Kocur. He lived most of his life in Vandergrift with his wife of 58 years, Barbara. John was very passionate about teaching children, whether as a school teacher or swim coach. John taught both elementary and junior high school at Kiski Area School District for more than 40 years. In addition, John managed the pool at Hillcrest Country Club and provided swim lessons to hundreds of children at the club for more than 36 years. John is survived by his wife, Barbara Johnson Kocur. He was a very proud father to his two children, John "Chip" Kocur III and his wife, Beth, of Pittsburgh, and Kristina Kocur and her partner, Jason Wehrle, of Seven Fields. He is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Troilo, of Morgantown, W.Va., as well as his many cousins, nieces and nephews. The family wishes a special thank you to the incredible people at Oertle Personal Care Facility at Concordia, Cabot, for their loving care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Haven 2 Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 148 Marwood Road, Cabot. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Jack Hartman officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, where the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will provide military honors. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . . www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019