Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
John E. McCutcheon


1956 - 2019
John E. McCutcheon Obituary
John Edward McCutcheon, 62, of Bourbonnais, Ill., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was the loving father of Melissa (Mariusz) Sedacki, Brenda McCutcheon and John Robert McCutcheon; cherished grandfather of Nathan Matuszewski Jr.; fond brother of Cheryl (Greg) Trunk, Robert (Marlene) McCutcheon, Karen (Roger) Hill and the late Thomas (Denise) McCutcheon; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday July 12, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Drive, Romeoville, Ill., with funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
For more information, call 816-886-2323. www.andersonmemorialhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019
