John Edward McCutcheon, 62, of Bourbonnais, Ill., passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was the loving father of Melissa (Mariusz) Sedacki, Brenda McCutcheon and John Robert McCutcheon; cherished grandfather of Nathan Matuszewski Jr.; fond brother of Cheryl (Greg) Trunk, Robert (Marlene) McCutcheon, Karen (Roger) Hill and the late Thomas (Denise) McCutcheon; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday July 12, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Chapel, 606 Townhall Drive, Romeoville, Ill., with funeral service at 7 p.m. Friday. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded.
For more information, call 816-886-2323. www.andersonmemorialhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019