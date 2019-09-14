|
John Edward "Ed" Pellish, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at VA Hospice in Aspinwall. John was born Aug. 17, 1924, in Oliver No. 2 near Uniontown, to the late John M. and Ann (Rushnock) Pellish. He graduated from Plum High School in 1942, where he played football and was active in the Wildlife Club and theatre. John proudly served his country in the Army during World War II. He was a Staff Sergeant in the 422nd Regiment of the 106th Infantry Division,and was captured during the Battle of the Bulge during the winter of 1944-1945. He was forced to march across Germany under brutally cold and snowy winter conditions and held as a POW near Dresden, Germany, Stalag IV B and Stalag VII. John was awarded the Prisoner of War Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, Expert Badge with Carbine Bar and Rifle and Good Conduct Medal. Upon his return, John married the love of his life, Irene Dziobak (Jobuck) Pellish. He worked for Westinghouse and PPG Industries in Allison Park and Springdale as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement. He avidly enjoyed the outdoors and traveling throughout the country visiting family and friends. Ed and his wife spent much free time in the summer at their cottage on the Allegheny River in Hillville among their local friends. Many a time he could be found sitting on the river deck gazing at the Allegheny drifting by. He loved passing the time while watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates games. He enjoyed his time as an assistant Boy Scout leader and was a member of Order of the Arrow. He was always eager to get on the dance floor and enjoyed listening to music. He was a member of Mt. St. Peters Church and formerly All Saints Church in Arnold. John was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Irene (Jobuck) Pellish; and his son, Gerald Edward Pellish. Also preceding him was his brother, Richard J. Pellish. He is survived by his daughter, Christine (Denis) Healy; and his son, Daniel M. Pellish (Mildred Lisa Wolfe). John was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care and support from the entire staff at the VA facility in Aspinwall, in particular those servicing 1 South and the hospice unit.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at Fourteenth Street, Arnold, where prayers of transfer will be said at noon Monday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Honor Guard will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell, next to his beloved wife. VFW Post 92 will conduct services at 3:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019