1/1
John E. Ruhl
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Ruhl, 67, of Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence. John was born May 13, 1953, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Angela (Smolensky) and Lawrence Ruhl. He was the owner and operator of Ruhl Renovations for 50 years. His craft was his passion in life. He enjoyed quality time with his kids, teaching them his contracting skills. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with his family at camp, fishing with the guys. He always made time for morning coffee at King's with the "Romeo's." He was one of the most stubborn human beings you have ever met but under that exterior, he was a kind-hearted man who would do anything for those that he loved. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judith (Gronsky) Ruhl; his daughter, Angela (Michael) Petrosky, of Wexford; his son, Nathaniel Ruhl, of Buffalo Township; two grandchildren, Ethan and Iris Petrosky; brother, Lawrence "Butch" (Patricia) Ruhl, of Fleming Island, Fla.; sister, Kathy Ruhl, of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Pittson, and niece, Danielle Churilla. There will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, with announcement following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Adult Daycare Center at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/conlutmin/restriction/Other. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Cynthia Kee
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved