John E. Venus
John E. Venus, 74, formerly of Creighton, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Christine Venus; loving father of Melissa (Eric) Stiver, David Venus and the late Jeff Haire; grandfather of Dena Haire; brother of Rosemarie Venus and Kenneth Venus; and son of the late William and Martha Venus. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was an avid fisherman and lover of local sports teams. Services are to remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please make all memorial contributions to Heritage Hospice. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
