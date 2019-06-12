John E. "Eddie" Williams Sr., 79, of Plum Borough, went home to be with the Lord on the afternoon of Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born June 17, 1939, in New Kensington to the late John D. and Florence Stewart-Waugh Williams. Eddie was a 1958 graduate of Ken-Hi, thereafter attending and graduating Barber Trade School where he became a professional barber, operating a home-based business throughout his life. He was a member of the New Kensington Army Reserve for almost nine years, working as a cook in the engineering division. He also worked as a heater and group supervisor for almost 35 years at Edgewater Steel in Oakmont, retiring in 2001. Following his retirement, he became a delivery driver for Rite Aid at the Tarentum and Lower Burrell locations. He was an elder, treasurer and choir member at Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church in New Kensington. Eddie enjoyed walking, working out at the New Kensington YMCA, watching and feeding birds, traveling, and spending time with friends and family. He also enjoyed praying and visiting the sick. John is survived by his beloved wife of almost 61 years, Barbara J. Tolbert Williams, whom he married on June 13, 1958; daughter, Cheryl R. Williams, of Arnold; son, Mark D. (Kristen) Williams, of Manassas, Va.; grandchildren, Brandon, Ellyse, Caleb and Rylie; great-grandchildren, Penn and Cienna; sister, Deborah Kilpatrick; and brothers, Raymond and Terry Williams. In addition to his parents, his son, Dr. John E. Williams Jr., D.O., and siblings, Charlotte "Marnese," Donald and Sondra, preceded him in death.

Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way, New Kensington. Those attending the service are asked to go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

