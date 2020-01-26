|
|
John Engler, 91, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret, Pittsburgh. He was born Aug. 26, 1928, in New Kensington to the late Martin and Anna Chvostzek Engler and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Engler was a Marine Corps veteran of World War II and a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He worked for PPG, Springdale, for 38 years until retiring in 1994. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and golfing, and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his children, Gerianne (Mike) Steigerwalt, of Cortland, N.Y., John M. (Diane) Engler, of Kittanning, Karen (Pete) Link, of Erie, David Engler, of Lower Burrell, Elaine Engler, of Sharpsburg, and Kathy (Robert) Kobert, of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Michael, Teresa and Katie Steigerwalt; Steven (Amber) Engler, Sarah (Steve) Deibert and Kristen (Ross) Sheffler, Andrew Link, and Stephanie and Kali Kobert; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Levi Deibert; and special companion, Freda Perdeus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Gaydos Engler; and brother, Martin Engler.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Interment will be private in St. Mary Mausoleum, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to , ; Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org; or Vested Interest in K9s Inc., www.vik9s.org; Westmoreland County Marines No. 1416 will conduct services at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020