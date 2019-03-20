John F. Finney Jr., 86, of Gibsonia, formerly of Lufkin, Texas, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. John was born Feb. 9, 1933, in Buffalo, Ala., to the late John F. Finney Sr. and Mary Will Collier Finney. He was a veteran in the Army. John was a graduate of Pasadena High School class of 1951 and Texas A&M University class of 1955. He was a Cadet and a member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Band. He was also an avid Texas A&M Aggie football fan. He retired as vice-president of sales for Lufkin Industries after more than 40 years of service. He was a member of the Friends of Kurth Memorial Library, in Lufkin, and the Deer Lakes Pilots Club, in Pennsylvania, where he was a private pilot. John was a conservationist, an animal lover, adopting many cats and dogs over the years. He loved the symphony, classical music, opera and old classic movies. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Frances C. Simmers Finney; a sister, Nan (Davis) Conkling, of Houston, Texas; three nieces; three stepchildren; 11 step-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a stepson.

There will be no public visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date at the Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, in LaFayette, Ala. Local arrangements are being handled by the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730.

