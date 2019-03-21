John Fogle, 72, of Monroeville, formerly of Harmarville, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was born Oct. 25, 1946, to his parents, the late Joseph and Helen Maryanski Fogle. Mr. Fogle was drafted after high school and served in the Army. After his discharge, he attended Alderson Broaddus University, where he received his bachelor's degree, and later worked as the athletic director for 40-plus years for Seton Hill University, from where he eventually retired. John was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Bernadette Parish. John had a passion for Elvis Presley, and he and his family cherished his collection of records and memorabilia. John had a love of gardening and took great pride in keeping his home and yard beautiful. John, better known as "Coach," inspired his players using soccer as a metaphor for life. He also especially enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach with his children and grandchildren to relax on the beach and enjoy the ocean. Surviving him are his loving wife of 43 years, Jo Ann Polito Fogle; sons, J.J. Fogle, of Monroeville, and Jason (Elizabeth) Fogle, of Monroeville; daughter, Jamie (Rick) McGee, of Butler; and five grandchildren, Gracie, Paisley Belle, Gunner, Scarlett and Savannah. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Robert Fogle, and two sisters, Martha Sheppard and Jo Ann Harlow.

John's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, in St. Pio Church, Harmar. (Please meet at church.)

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation. www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary