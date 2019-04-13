John G. "Jack" Baker, 90, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, of Harmarville. He was born April 28, 1928, in Adah, to the late Ralph E. and Orpha (Williams) Baker. Jack grew up in the Uniontown area, where he lived until he moved to West Deer in 1959. He served his country during the Korea War in the Army, attaining the rank of corporal. He worked as a research chemist for PPG in Springdale for more than 31 years. He enjoyed gardening and antique bottle collecting. Survivors include his son, Keith (Rachel) Baker, of Seattle, Wash., and his daughter, Brenda (Albert) Ciez, of Murrysville; his grandchildren, Kiley Baker, Ross Baker, Rebecca Ciez and Matthew Ciez; and his sister, Jean Layhew, of Sacramento, Calif. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty L. (King) Baker.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. The family asks all to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, in East Union Church Founders Chapel, for a funeral service with the Rev. James C. Ramsey, officiating. He will be privately laid to rest next to his wife in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent the East Union Presbyterian Church General Fund, 292 E. Union Road, Cheswick, PA 15024.