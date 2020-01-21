Home

Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
John G. Discello


1924 - 04
John G. Discello Obituary
John G. Discello, 95, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Belair Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. He was born April 13, 1924, in Kane, son of the late Joseph and Rose (Costanzo) DiCello. He was married for 73 years to Rose (Arabia) Discello, of New Kensington. John was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and its Holy Name Society, Moose Lodge No. 53 and Sons of Italy, New Kensington, and he was president of the Residents Council of Belair Nursing Home. He also served as a corporal in the Army during World War II and took part in the invasion of Saipan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Angelo DiCello and Eugene DiCello. In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by three sons, John (Stephanie) Discello, of Arizona, Joseph (Deborah) Discello, of Lower Burrell, and Michael (Christina) Discello, of New Kensington; a daughter, Marian (David) Rosenberger, of New Kensington; eight grandchildren, Joseph (Allison) Discello, Christy Discello, Danielle (Jerry) Hurley, Julia (Joseph) Stanonis, Nicole Rosenberger, Joshua Discello, Jason (Emily) Discello, and Sara (Joseph) Schwartz; eight great-grandchildren, Alexis Aiello, Dominic Discello, Joseph III and Alaina Discello, Ava Schwartz, Jason Discello Jr., and Joseph and Allison Stanonis.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will take place in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
A special thanks to the staff at Belair Nursing Home for their loving and professional care and kindness to our father. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020
