John G. Hirtz, 85, formerly of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 18, 1935, in Tarentum, to the late John G. and Clara (McNalley) Hirtz. John has lived the past four years in Tarentum and prior to that most of his life in Freeport. He was a steel worker for the US Steel plant in Saxonburg. John was a veteran of the Navy, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was of the Catholic faith. John was a coin collector, enjoyed western movies, politics and working outdoors. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Leona L. (McGuire) Hirtz; children, Gregory J. (Theresa) Hirtz, of Natrona Heights, and Kristen M. (Steven) Horvath, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Kristy Jo (Terry) Zimmerman, of Ford City, Amanda Jablonowski, of Cheswick, Kylee (Tyler) Newman, of Kittanning, Ian Jablonowski, of Philadelphia, Gregory Hirtz, of Natrona Heights, and Savannah, Victoria and Logan Horvath, all of Buffalo Township; great-grandchildren, Amelia and Jolene Zimmerman, of Ford City, and Rylie and Ryan Newman, of Kittanning. Also surviving is a brother, Paul Hirtz, of St. Louis, Mo., and son-in-law, Anthony Jablonowski, of Cheswick. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Jablonowski; brothers, Tom and James Hirtz; and sisters, Clara Dee Beckett and Gretchen Sweazen. A blessing service was conducted in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526, with Father Andrew Fischer officiating. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
.