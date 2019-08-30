Home

Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Timothy Catholic Church
Lady Lake, PA
John G. Wilson Obituary
John George Wilson, 86, of Fruitland Park, Fla., passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in The Villages, Fla. Mr. Wilson was born in Arnold and moved to Fruitland Park in 1995. He was a retired Army and Marine Corps career serviceman who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Ann Wilson (Nov. 1, 2018). He is survived by his daughter, Janet Seat, of Leesburg, Fla.; son, Richard Wilson, of Douglas, Ga.; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Lady Lake Chapel of BEYERS FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake. Interment will follow the Mass at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Army Emergency Relief, 2530 Crystal Drive, Suite 13161, Arlington, VA 22202 (aerhq.org). Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, Fla. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2019
