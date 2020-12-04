John "Jake" Grillo, 75, of Arnold, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born July 3, 1945, in Sacramento, Calif., to the late Jack "Jake" Dominick and Rose Borski Grillo and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Grillo was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. He worked as a steelworker for Braeburn Steel and had also worked as a greeter at the Pittsburgh Mills Wal Mart. He loved to play poker and was an excellent pool player. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Sandra Marie Willis Grillo, son, Anthony John (Cheree) Grillo, of Lower Burrell, and his beloved beagle, Maggie Mae. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Jack Grillo. Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURREL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St. Masks and COVID guidelines are required. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to the Lymphoma Society. www.RusiewiczFH.com
