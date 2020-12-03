John H. "Jack" Eshenbaugh, 80, of Fawn Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township. John was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Butler, son of the late Alfred N. and Rosemary (Ugoletti) Eshenbaugh Sr. John served his country in the Marine Corps. He then worked as a laborer for Pullman Standard Company, Butler. John was a member of the Outdoor Life Lodge and loved to fish. He is survived by his siblings, Leroy (Peg) Eshenbaugh, of Brackenridge, Ruth Schoefer, of Ohio, Terry Eshenbaugh, of Tarentum, Barbara Beck, of Murrysville, Alfred (Karen) Eshenbaugh, of Shaler, Rosemary (Gene) Kraay, of Arizona, Edith (Richard) Perlick, with whom he lived, of Fawn Township, James (Linda) Eshenbaugh, of Sarver, and Timothy Eshenbaugh, of Kittanning; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Guy and George Eshenbaugh and Christine Gilley. Funeral arrangements are private and in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. For online condolences, please visit, www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
