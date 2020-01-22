Home

Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
PERMAN FUNERAL HOME
923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8
Shaler Township, PA
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PERMAN FUNERAL HOME
923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8
Shaler Township, PA
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
8:00 PM
PERMAN FUNERAL HOME
923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8
Shaler Township, PA
John H. Netzel

John H. Netzel Obituary
John H. Netzel, 45, of Hampton Township, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. John was an amazing man with a heart of gold. He was the son of Donald Netzel and Susan Netzel; brother of Elizabeth Burgess; grandson of the late Frank and Sarah Netzel, and William and Gloria Mower; nephew of Frank Netzel Jr. (Deborah), William Netzel and the late Bill Mower, Sally Netzel; cousin of Frank Netzel (Stacey), Angela Netzel, and William Netzel Jr.; friends of Sherry Thompson, Isaiah Simpson and many more.
Celebrate John's life with his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Route 8, Shaler Township, where services will be held at 8 p.m.
Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
