John I. Mitchell, 92, of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. He was born Nov. 23, 1927, in Tarentum and was a son of the late Rayburn and Dorothy (Brady) Mitchell. John lived his entire life in the area and retired from Gulf Research and Development. He was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy, and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. John was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed running and hunting. Survivors include his significant other, Lorraine Smith, of Port Charlotte, Fla.; his children, Naida Oates, of Delaware, John (Julie) Mitchell, of Selinsgrove, Pa., and Sharon Waid (Charles Badzmierowski), of Wolfeboro, N.H.; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Brady (Marilyn) Mitchell, of Connellsville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Early Mitchell; and sisters, Juanita Trees and Arla Gwynn. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors. The family suggests contributions to the . Visit dusterfh.com.