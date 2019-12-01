|
John Joseph Buzzinotti, 77, of Holland, Mich., formerly of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Resthaven Care Center, Holland, Mich. John was born March 23, 1942, son of the late Anthony S. and Emily Tocco Buzzinotti. He was raised in Lower Burrell and graduated from Arnold High School in the Class of 1960. John was a very talented artist, specifically in his beautiful pencil portrait drawings and framed stained glass, but also many other areas that expressed his creative artistry. He was incredibly gifted in music as a singer, guitarist and songwriter. Many of his songs expressed his love for Jesus, showing his devotion as a Christian man. John was a very kind, gentle, and quiet individual and one who enjoyed math, reading and culture. After graduating from Clarion University, he taught on a military base in Germany. John loved his two daughters, Sarah and Emily, unconditionally, and enjoyed his lovely grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joey Buzzinotti. He is survived by his daughters, Sarah (Anthony) Paola and Emily Buzzinotti, both of Holland, Mich.; grandchildren, Julia, Louis, Charlie, Vinny, Lilly Ann, Vincent and Amanda; sisters, Judy Burkett, Janet (Raymond) Romeo and Jenny (Gary) Gregory, all of Pittsburgh; also by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services were held in Holland, Mich.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019