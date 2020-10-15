1/1
John J. Guthrie
1952 - 2020
John J. "Jay" Guthrie, 67, of Kiski Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Oct. 26, 1952, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late John B. and Sarah Rebecca (Jamison) Guthrie. Jay was a 1970 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, and obtained his bachelor's in accounting from Susquehanna University. He played the trombone in the marching band at both schools. Jay's passion was farming as a self-employed farmer all of his life. He was a member of Apollo United Presbyterian Church, and served as an elder. Jay was also a member and past president of the Farm Bureau. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, and liked supporting Pitt Panthers basketball. Jay loved being with his family, and enjoyed the yearly vacation at the Jersey Shore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann E. Mondale; brother, David W. Guthrie; aunts, Helen Sheplar and Mary Hall; uncles, William T. Guthrie and Clark Sheplar; brothers-in-law, Jeff Edgington and Jim Mondale; and his cousin, Susan Sheplar. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Deborah S. "Deb" (Steffanina) Guthrie; daughters, Sarah (Mike) McCormack, of Oakdale, Stephanie (Brad) Brandebura, of Pittsburgh, and Shannon (Mike) Prss, of McDonald, Pa.; son, Tyler (Roxanne) Guthrie, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Emory, Garren, Brooklyn, Ryder, Bryce, Mackenzie, Lachlan and Beckham; brother, Mark M. (Tracy) Guthrie, of North Apollo; sister, Mary J. Edgington, of State College; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Steffanina, of Kepple Hill; sister-in-law, Donna Belajac, of Fox Chapel; brother-in-law, Dennis (Karen) Steffanina, of Mars; nieces, Rachel (R.J.) Staley, Madison (Josh) Sieczkowski, Jordan and Taylor Guthrie, Shay Guthrie-Belajac, Lauren (Brendan) Cleaver; and his nephew, Shane Guthrie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. Additional visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in Apollo United Presbyterian Church, 401 First St., Apollo, with Pastor Lea Austin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jay's memory to the Mobile Ag Lab c/o PA Friends of Ag Foundation, P.O. Box 8736, Camp Hill, PA 17001 (donate online at PAFBFriends.org), earmarked for Armstrong County; or to Apollo United Presbyterian Church. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
OCT
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Apollo United Presbyterian Church
OCT
17
Service
12:00 PM
Apollo United Presbyterian Church
