John J. Howard Jr.
John J. Howard Jr., 95, of Glenshaw, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia. He was the father of Patricia (Michael) McGrath, Kathleen (Nevin) Robinson, and John J. (Peggy) Howard III. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Alyssa (Jeb) Schmitt, Lauren (Matt) Little, Michael (Stephanie) McGrath, Shawn (Tiffany) Robinson, Katelyn (Kevin) McNally, John Howard and Kristen Howard; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose (Milan) Liptak, of Mt. Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. He was born April 25, 1925, in Arnold, the eldest son of the late John J. Howard Sr. and the late Marion (Connor) Howard. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Helen (Robert) Fitzmaurice, Mary (Atwood) Edwards, Kathryn (Alan) Ray and Jane (Joseph) Abramovic; and by four brothers, Daniel Sr. (Betty) Howard, Thomas (Barbara) Howard, Francis (Sylvia) Howard and David (Kathy) Howard. He was a 1942 graduate of New Kensington High School, and was a four-year veteran of the Merchant Marine, serving in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean zones during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was a land developer in Butler, Clarion and Armstrong counties. He loved and enjoyed his family and was an avid gardener with a special interest in exhibition dahlias. The funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw, and burial at Calvary Cemetery will be private. Arrangements were made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME LTD., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bock Funeral Home Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
