John J. Jesih, 90, of Indianola, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at St. Margaret's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 31, 1928, and was a son of the late Peter and Barbara Flajnik Jesih, of Lawrenceville. He was the beloved husband of Grace Long Jesih for 65 years. He was the loving and devoted father to Deborah (Daniel) Asbee, John Jesih Jr., Richard Jesih and Kimberly (James) Cuneo; and grandfather to Holly (Robert) Bliss, Michael Cuneo and Stephen Cuneo. John was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Walter Long; brothers Peter, Albert, Frank, Charles, Joseph and William; and sisters Barbara, Ann and Mary. He was a member of St. Pio of Pietrelcina in Harmar Township and served as an usher. John served in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Slovenian Korean War Association. He was a lifetime member of the Indianola Rod and Gun Club, the VFD, Springdale Veteran Association, Knights of Columbus No. 5021, and he served 30 years as Indiana Township Democratic Committeeman. He was employed by Lectro Melt Corp. and retired from the Fox Chapel School District. John enjoyed life to its fullness by spending time gardening, bowling, camping, going on annual family trips to the beach, enjoying his family pets and, later in life, casino trips and bingo.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Church, Harmar. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.

