SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
John J. Kachmarek Jr.


1939 - 2020
John J. Kachmarek Jr. Obituary
John J. Kachmarek Jr., 80, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was born June 2, 1939, in Mt. Pleasant, was a son of the late John J. Sr. and Mary (King) Kachmarek and was also preceded in death by siblings Terry and Patricia Kachmarek. John was a retired employee of Norwin School District and also worked for Quality Fabricating and Hockensmith Corp. He was also a self-employed landscaper. He is survived by his wife of more than 43 years, Danielle J. (Fontanesi) Kachmarek; his children, John J. Kachmarek III, Jeffrey (Susan) Kachmarek, Steven (Sharon) Kachmarek, Cindy (David) Vokes, Justin (Nicole) Kachmarek and Shyla Kachmarek (fiancee George Kreatsoulas); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; siblings, Barbara Lane, Janie Kachmarek, Edward Kachmarek and Kathy Greco; also nieces and nephews. At John's request, there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to or White Oak Animal Shelter. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
