John Joseph Kaminski Jr., 86, of New Kensington, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 17, 1932, in New Kensington, to the late John J. and Catherine K. Eagin Kaminski Sr., and lived in Meadville prior to returning to New Kensington. A glassworker, he worked for PPG Industries in Creighton and Meadville as a glass finisher until his retirement. John was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed TV and hand held games. He is survived by his children, Kathy Russo and Mark Kaminski, of Sharpsburg, Christine (Pete) Monday and Patricia McNichols, of Ohio; stepchildren, John Bloom, of Wyoming, and Gary Bloom and Dale Dunlap, of Erie; sisters, Catherine (Steve) Soulcheck, of Michigan City, Ind., and Clara Rowles, of New Kensington; two grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kaminski, and a sister, Susan Viola Kaminski.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave., Arnold, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, New Kensington. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

Memorials may be made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at St. Margaret Hospital for the wonderful care that John received! Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 15, 2019