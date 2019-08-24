The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
400 Indiana Ave
Avonmore, PA 15618
(724) 697-4544
Resources
More Obituaries for John Klazon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Klazon III


1942 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Klazon III Obituary
John Joseph Klazon III, 77, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. John was born Thursday, May 21, 1942, in Tinsmill, Pa., the son of the late John Joseph (Jr.) and Sarah Bozzarelli Klazon. He was a 1960 graduate of Bell-Avon High School, in Avonmore. He was an Army veteran and served as a truck driver in France and Germany. Before his retirement, he was a truck driver for Paris Industries, in Harmarville. He was a member of the VFW Post 566, Vandergrift, American Legion 114, Vandergrift, Slickville Sportsman's Club, American Legion Riders Post 114 and Apollo FOE Riders Post 4205. John loved motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, socializing and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by three children, Carla J. Geltz, of Vandergrift; and son-in-law, Larry Arellano, of Denver, John J. Klazon IV, of Vandergrift, and Charles A. Klazon, Sr. and his wife, Denise, of Vandergrift; five grandchildren Brittany M. Brown and her husband, Joe, of Denver, Tia C. Klazon, of New Kensington, Alex M. Klazon, of Vandergrift, Charles Klazon Jr., of Vandergrift, and Erica Russo and her husband, Tony, of Vandergrift, and four great-grandchildren, Ashton C. Frain, Austin M. Woods, Aaliyah A. Russo and Anthony Russo Jr.; and one brother, his best friend, Ronald L. "Rio" Klazon, of Youngstown, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Ann Beitel Klazon, and a son, Richard A. "Ricky" Geltz.
Family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, with Pastor Robert Shallenberger officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now