John Joseph Klazon III, 77, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. John was born Thursday, May 21, 1942, in Tinsmill, Pa., the son of the late John Joseph (Jr.) and Sarah Bozzarelli Klazon. He was a 1960 graduate of Bell-Avon High School, in Avonmore. He was an Army veteran and served as a truck driver in France and Germany. Before his retirement, he was a truck driver for Paris Industries, in Harmarville. He was a member of the VFW Post 566, Vandergrift, American Legion 114, Vandergrift, Slickville Sportsman's Club, American Legion Riders Post 114 and Apollo FOE Riders Post 4205. John loved motorcycle riding, hunting, fishing, socializing and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by three children, Carla J. Geltz, of Vandergrift; and son-in-law, Larry Arellano, of Denver, John J. Klazon IV, of Vandergrift, and Charles A. Klazon, Sr. and his wife, Denise, of Vandergrift; five grandchildren Brittany M. Brown and her husband, Joe, of Denver, Tia C. Klazon, of New Kensington, Alex M. Klazon, of Vandergrift, Charles Klazon Jr., of Vandergrift, and Erica Russo and her husband, Tony, of Vandergrift, and four great-grandchildren, Ashton C. Frain, Austin M. Woods, Aaliyah A. Russo and Anthony Russo Jr.; and one brother, his best friend, Ronald L. "Rio" Klazon, of Youngstown, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Ann Beitel Klazon, and a son, Richard A. "Ricky" Geltz.
Family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, with Pastor Robert Shallenberger officiating. Interment will take place at a later date.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019