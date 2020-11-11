1/1
John J. Michalek
John J. Michalek, 73, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Stella Michalek; sisters, Helen Klucinec, Ethel Walters, Barbara Bowser and Marian Celko; and brothers, Frank Michalek and Michael Michalek. John is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Matt and Athena Michalek; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Rick Martin; and granddaughter, Stella Martin. Also surviving are his sister, Theresa Ross; his first wife, Dianna Marken; and ex-wife, Carol Joseph. John graduated from Tarentum High School and from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Firestone Tire Co. for 19 years. He went on to start his own engineering firm, Computer Aided Services, for many years. In his later years, he became a real estate agent with Long and Foster. John loved his sports: baseball, football, Pittsburgh Steelers, golf, and bowling. He loved traveling and coaching his kids in sports. He was a member of the Westminster Elks (MD) and served as the Exalted Ruler for two years. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at HEITGER FUNERAL HOME-JACKSON CHAPEL, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, OH. His memorial service will follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. Please wear masks and observe social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com. Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory-Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
NOV
13
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel

November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
