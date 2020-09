Or Copy this URL to Share

John J. Solar, 83, of West Vandergrift, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family. He was born April 11, 1937, in North Vandergrift. Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639.



