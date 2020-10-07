John J. Solar, 83, of West Vandergrift, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Born April 11, 1937, in North Vandergrift, he is the son of the late Joseph and Stephanie Breznican Solar. John owned and operated Solar's Store in North Vandergrift for more than 40 years. John was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift and a past member of the former Holy Trinity Church in East Vandergrift. John was a 1955 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He was proud of his Slovak heritage and had been a lifetime member of the Slovak Club in North Vandergrift. An avid sports fan, he was especially fond of Kiski Area wrestling. John was the President of the Vandergrift Little League from 1998-2003. John was a talented baseball player and coach, leading his team to a Connie Mack Baseball Championship in 1964. John enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, raising beagles, hunting, trips to the beach, playing poker with his friends, listening to Polka's and was a Meadows Racetrack enthusiast. Most recently, John had been the "Skipper" of the family pontoon boat and enjoyed spending time with his fur buddies, Roman and Lydia. John's number one passion in life was spending time with his wife and family. John was a social man who never met a stranger. John is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 65 years, Etta Ippolito Solar, of West Vandergrift, a daughter, Jodie (Joe) Stone, of Parks Township, a son, Randy (Terri) Solar, of Allegheny Township, and a daughter, Jill (Bill) Solar- Roscosky, of West Vandergrift. Grandchildren include Jessie, Jordan (Blair) and Jilian Stone and Johnny, Josh and Randi Lynn Solar and Brayden and Cooper Solar-Roscosky. John is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his sister, Alma Bernat, of Allegheny Township. Family and friends are invited for funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with the Very Rev. Father Earl Henry OSB, officiating and Father James Loew OSB, as concelebrant. Immediately following Mass, John's family will receive friends at Wooden Door Winery, 4087 Greenwood Road, New Kensington. All are welcome. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Interventional Cardiology Fund at Allegheny Health Network, Allegheny Health Network, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.supportahn.org/memorial
.