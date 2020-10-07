1/1
John J. Solar
1937 - 2020
John J. Solar, 83, of West Vandergrift, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Born April 11, 1937, in North Vandergrift, he is the son of the late Joseph and Stephanie Breznican Solar. John owned and operated Solar's Store in North Vandergrift for more than 40 years. John was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift and a past member of the former Holy Trinity Church in East Vandergrift. John was a 1955 graduate of Vandergrift High School. He was proud of his Slovak heritage and had been a lifetime member of the Slovak Club in North Vandergrift. An avid sports fan, he was especially fond of Kiski Area wrestling. John was the President of the Vandergrift Little League from 1998-2003. John was a talented baseball player and coach, leading his team to a Connie Mack Baseball Championship in 1964. John enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, raising beagles, hunting, trips to the beach, playing poker with his friends, listening to Polka's and was a Meadows Racetrack enthusiast. Most recently, John had been the "Skipper" of the family pontoon boat and enjoyed spending time with his fur buddies, Roman and Lydia. John's number one passion in life was spending time with his wife and family. John was a social man who never met a stranger. John is survived by his wife, the love of his life for 65 years, Etta Ippolito Solar, of West Vandergrift, a daughter, Jodie (Joe) Stone, of Parks Township, a son, Randy (Terri) Solar, of Allegheny Township, and a daughter, Jill (Bill) Solar- Roscosky, of West Vandergrift. Grandchildren include Jessie, Jordan (Blair) and Jilian Stone and Johnny, Josh and Randi Lynn Solar and Brayden and Cooper Solar-Roscosky. John is also survived by his loving nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his sister, Alma Bernat, of Allegheny Township. Family and friends are invited for funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in the St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with the Very Rev. Father Earl Henry OSB, officiating and Father James Loew OSB, as concelebrant. Immediately following Mass, John's family will receive friends at Wooden Door Winery, 4087 Greenwood Road, New Kensington. All are welcome. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, 724-568-3639. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Interventional Cardiology Fund at Allegheny Health Network, Allegheny Health Network, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. www.supportahn.org/memorial.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
Wooden Door Winery
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
October 6, 2020
Always enjoyed talking with John when we had the pleasure of meeting up at gatherings - a great conversationalist who shared great stories!
May pleasant memories fill your hearts ❤
Tony & Mary Callipare
Mary E. Callipare
Acquaintance
October 1, 2020
Keeping your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Beitko (Barclay)
Coworker
September 28, 2020
So sorry to the family, your father was loved by all that knew him.
Deborah Ann Tunnell
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
Sending our condolences and prayers.
Phyllis Stonevice Cooper & Carol Stonevice
Neighbor
September 26, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy to the John Solar Family. Our prayers are with you at this time.
Joan and Ernie Pomatto
September 25, 2020
John was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He had a personality that always made you laugh and feel welcome. God bless you.
Kurt
September 24, 2020
Our deepest family to the Solar Family. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace John. We will miss you.
Roger and Jo Ann Gourley
September 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy go to the family of John Solar. May he be greeted by his parents as he enters into his heavenly home.
God bless him and his family that he leaves behind,Etta,Jodi,Randy and Jill may you all find peace in knowing that your husband and father is resting with Our Lord. God bless you all.
John Breznican and Joseph Turkovich
John A Breznican
Family
September 24, 2020
You have our sympathy!
The Kinnard Family
Joyce Kinnard
Friend
September 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Marsha and ray Kozlowski
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
My wife and I have enjoyed every minute we have spent with John and Etta. John struggled with health issues, but he enjoyed being out with his friends and more so, his family. We will miss John and his friendship and his humor. God is embracing him right this minute. And is keeping Etta in his care. We will miss you friend.
Kevin and Mary Gibbons
Friend
