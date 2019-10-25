|
|
John J. Troyak, 94, of Jackson, Tenn., formerly of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Tennessee State Veteran's Home in Humbolt, Tenn. He was born Dec. 5, 1924, in Russellton, to the late Joseph and Karoline (Kapera) Troyak. John worked more than 40 years as a maintenance worker for PPG Industries. He served his country during World War II as a corpsman, achieving the rank of Private First Class. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, the PNA, in West Deer and the American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Survivors include his daughter, Carol (Ron) Stello, of Jackson, Tenn.; granddaughters, Kimberly Stello, of Jackson, Tenn., and Sherri Smith, of Louisville, Ky.; and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Gladowski) Troyak; his brothers, Frank and Stanley Troyak; and his sisters, Catherine Smutek and Josephine Kravenko.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9 a.m. Monday. Catholic funeral Mass will follow in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the , 320 Bilmar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019