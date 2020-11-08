John J. Zanotti Jr., 91, of Hyde Park, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in his residence. He was born July 9, 1929, in Hyde Park, a son of the late John J. Zanotti Sr. and Edith I. (Rosso) Zanotti. John was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the Army as a saxophone player in the Army Band. Additionally, he was a musician in the Johnny Murphy Orchestra for more than 60 years. John owned and operated Zanotti's Market on Chestnut Street in Hyde Park from 1941 until the store closed on Jan. 30, 1993. After its closing, he then worked at Sprankle's Market in Leechburg as a butcher. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township, the Leechburg Elks Lodge No. 377, the Leechburg Marconi Club, the VFW Post, and the Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Company. John also served on the Hyde Park Council from 1978-2018 including being Mayor for the last two years. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Woodine (Bell) Zanotti, of Hyde Park; a son, Jayme J. Zanotti (Lynette), of Hyde Park; a daughter, Lorey Zanotti, of Hyde Park; stepdaughters, Susan Renzi, of Aspen, Colo., and Stacy Petuck, of Greenwich, Conn.; granddaughters, Zena and Mia Zanotti; stepgranddaughters, Sarah and Leigha Petuck; and numerous godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Edith Zanotti; and his first wife, Judith A. (Bailey) Zanotti (mother of Lorey and Jayme). Friends will be welcomed by his family from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, where parting prayers of transfer are to be held immediately after visitation at noon, then followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's name to the Hyde Park Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 223, 219 Railroad St., Hyde Park, PA 15641. Condolences to the Zanotti family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
