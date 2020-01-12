|
John "Johnboy" Jentgens, 50, of Arnold, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born March 4, 1969, in New Kensington. He enjoyed fishing, working on vehicles and spending time with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen; and grandmother, Elizabeth. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Booher Jentgens; four stepdaughters, Jennifer (William) Walker, Barbara Kelly, Cassandra (Brian) Gardner, and Danna (Alex) Rowe; a stepson, Richard Richter; 11 stepgrandchildren; foster parents, Mike and Linda Fishe; and his two best friends, Demi and Bruiser.
All funeral arrangements were private, and entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020