John K. Nelson, 91, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Heritage Meadows Personal Care Home, Kittanning. Born July 25, 1928, in Apollo, he was a son of the late Plummer Nelson and Anna (Casella) Nelson. John was a 1948 graduate of Apollo High School and was a renowned door-to-door salesman with Fuller Brush Co., calling on local families for well over 40 years. He was a member of the former First United Methodist Church in Apollo. John liked bowling and participated in a number of leagues at the former Lee's Lanes. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Pirates and Steelers. John loved to socialize and could be seen at the Central Restaurant having a cup of coffee and talking to his friends each morning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Grace I. (Streams) Nelson, who passed away July 30, 2016; son, Gary L. Nelson, who passed away Sept. 28, 1995; and a sister, Arlene Rosensteel. John is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline G. "Jackie" (Tom) Dinga, of Ford City; grandchildren, Father Eric J. Dinga, of Latrobe, Tara (Jonathan) Nagy, of Rural Valley, and Troy Dinga, of Ford City; great-granddaughter, Nina; and a nephew, Bill Rosenteel, of Apollo. Due to current restrictions with the covid-19 pandemic, all services are private and have been entrusted to CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Services with interment in Riverview Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. The members of his family would like to express their regret for not being able to have a public viewing for John. They recognize how social of a person John was and how beloved John is to so many. May his memory live on through those who knew and loved him. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 1, 2020.
