John Jack Kraig, 79, of West Deer Township, passed away, after a 14-month battle with cancer, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot. Jack was born May 23, 1941, in Tarentum, and was the son of the late John and Julia (Uhric) Krajci. He was a graduate of Tarentum High School in 1959 and West Penn Technical School in 1966, and served his country in the Army Reserve from 1967 to 1973. Jack went on to become a draftsman and quality control technician for PPG Industries, Ford City and Creighton plants. He worked in the automotive and commercial glass departments for 31 years before retiring in 1997. Jack was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed boating, fishing, archery and hunting. He was a classic and new car enthusiast who especially enjoyed the Camaro. Jack also played the accordion and loved to listen to polka music and music from the 50s and 60s. He was a highly-devoted member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, formerly Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, where he was an usher for many years and enjoyed leading the rosary before daily Mass. Jack is survived by his beloved wife, Marie (Plesha) Kraig, who he married May 14, 1966, in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton; siblings, Jerome (Margaret) Krajci, Mary Joe Fox, Robert (Carole) Krajci and Lawrence (Jennifer) Krajci; and 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts and uncles of the Krajci and Uhric families. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, PA 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, in Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Transfiguration Campus, with Father James P. Holland. Everyone please meet at church on Friday. Jack will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Transfiguration Campus. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
.