|
|
John Krysik, 88, of Hughesville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Gatehouse. Born June 22, 1931, in Creighton, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary (Kowalik) Krysik and was the last remaining child. After honorably serving his county in the Army, John continued to serve for 23 years in the Army Reserve. John was employed at Pennsylvania Wire Rope, Sylvania, and then retired from Phillips in 1993. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and as a young man enjoyed flying, holding his private pilot's license for many years. Surviving is a daughter, Susan A. (Robert) Pearson, of Muncy; four sons, John L. (Roxanna) Krysik, of Williamsport, Daniel D. Krysik, of Montgomery, James J. Krysik, of Hughesville, and Kraig (Jana) Steppe, of Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchilden; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou (Odon) Krysik; a granddaughter, Corina Krysik; four sisters, Julia Sutorka, Jean Cocchi, Pauline Young and Frances Poliak; and seven brothers, Julius, Louis, Paul, Lewis, Andrew, Peter and Frank. Burial will be held in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy, with graveside military honors.