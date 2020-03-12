|
John Kubas, of Verona, peacefully passed Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Storer) Kubas; special brother of Mark (Cherie) Kubas and Chris (Stephanie) Kubas; brother-in-law of Samuel (Susan) Storer, Ellen Storer, Nina (Jeff) Snyder and Robert (Theresa) Storer; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. John was preceded in passing by his beloved daughter, Sarah M. Kubas; and his parents, Margaret and Michael Kubas. John was a graduate of Penn State University, enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a dedicated Mason (Lodge 546 Infinity). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, 412-824-4332, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. John will be laid to rest with his beloved daughter in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.