John L. Balla
John L. Balla, 88, of New Franklin, Ohio, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020. He was the loving father of Thomas and wife, Susan (Doyle) Balla and John G. Balla; cherished grandfather of Sophie, Max and Angus; dear brother of Dorothy (Eugene) Miller, Elaine (the late Fred) Mazur, and Ronald (Patty Burkett) Balla; beloved companion of Pat Fischer; former husband of Bernadette (Gans) Ruskay; and a dear uncle and cousin of many. John was born in New Kensington, to the late Emma (Torok) and John P. Balla. He graduated from New Kensington High School and enlisted in the Navy. He later moved to Ohio, where he worked as a pipe fitter for the Ford Motor Co. in Walton Hills until his retirement. After his retirement, John enjoyed boating, spending time on the water, playing poker, and enjoying life. John will be remembered as the best Dad, brother, uncle, and friend anyone could ask for. Memorial contributions may be made to The American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Private family services were held. Arrangements are by JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, Northfield Center, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
June 18, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 17, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 16, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
June 15, 2020
Tom, I'm so sorry for your loss, Cindy Greenlee-Jones
Cindy Greenlee-Jones
