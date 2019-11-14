|
John L. Johnson, 93, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Plum, died Nov. 11, 2019. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 70 years, Joyce; beloved father of Deborah (Douglas) Matuska, John Jr., and Lori (James) Menzies; grandfather of Douglas (Keri Jo) and Jennifer (Peter Mork) Matuska and Erin and Andrew Menzies; and great-grandfather of Skyler and Alexander Matuska. Following high school, he served in the Navy for two years, primarily in the Southwest Pacific. In 1950, he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering, with high distinction, from the University of Minnesota. Later that year, he began his career with Westinghouse Electric Corp. in Pittsburgh. His research was based at the Science and Technology Center in Churchill Borough, where he progressed to advisory engineer. He was awarded the Westinghouse Order of Merit. After retirement in 1986, he enjoyed golfing, traveling, gardening and gatherings with his family. He was a great listener and a kind and humble person. He was an active member of Monroeville United Methodist Church since 1956.
Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Monroeville United Methodist Church or to . www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019