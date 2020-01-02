|
|
John L. "Cleete" Kolek, 83, of Arnold, passed away peacefully at The Willows Presbyterian Senior Care in Oakmont on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. He was born March 11, 1936, and was a son of the late Andrew and Mary Ciganik Kolek. He was a 1954 graduate of East Deer High School and served in the Army Reserves from 1954 to 1972 as a sergeant first class. John was a member of the New Kensington Eagles, the Seventh Street Sportsman's Club, and was the former owner of Kolek's Woodshop in Creighton. He was a wonderful husband, parent and grandfather. He loved playing euchre and watching all sports. Survivors include his beloved wife, Dorothy "Tootsie" Kolek; brother, Anthony "Tounch" (Deborah) Kolek; sister, Martha Kolek-Kopinos; three stepchildren, Ralph A. Fallone, of Lower Burrell, Nicole E. Costa, of Leechburg, and Jason Miller, of Hollywood, Fla.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Andrew and Paul Kolek.
In accordance with John's wishes, a private burial will be held at Union Cemetery in Arnold. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Rest with the angels, John. You will be missed.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020