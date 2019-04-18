|
|
John L. Kuhar, 66, of Springdale, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 26, 1952, and had been a lifelong resident. John was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and enjoyed watching studio wrestling, being around people, and dressing up for Halloween and playing Santa Claus for Christmas. John volunteered at the Springdale Food Bank for 30 years. Surviving him are his mother, Helen Bruno Kuhar, of Springdale; brother, David A. (Dianna) Kuhar, of St. Louis, Mo.; and sister, Karen (Jeffrey) DeAngelis, of Canton, Ohio. John was preceded by his father, John Kuhar.
Friends will be welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2019, for visitation in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22, in St. Alphonsus Church, with burial to follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville.
Memorial contributions may be made in John's name to St. Alphonsus Memorial Fund. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019