John L. Tymoczko


1948 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John L. Tymoczko Obituary
John L. Tymoczko, Towsley Professor of Biology, Emeritus, 70, of Northfield, Minn., passed away of a heart attack Sunday, May 26, 2019. John was born June 18, 1948, in New Kensington, the son of Andrew and Julia (Sowal) Tymoczko. He attended high school in Arnold, graduating in 1966. In 1970, he received his bachelor's degree and in 1973, his PhD in biochemistry, both from the University of Chicago. In 1976, he began a 39 year career in the Biology Department at Carleton College. He was united in marriage to Alison Unger, March 21, 1992, in St. Paul, Minn. The couple made their home in Northfield. John enjoyed exercising, bike riding, photography, art and music. He loved spending time with Alison at their second home in Puerto Morelos, Mexico. He was an avid reader and author, and he treasured time with friends. He is survived by his wife, Alison, of Northfield; a daughter, Janina Rose (J. Alex) Patterson, of Portland, Ore.; a son, Nicholas Andrew Tymoczko, of New York, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Teddy, Andrew, and Isla Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Andrew and Dennis.
A celebration of John's life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Great Hall on the Campus of Carleton College. Arrangements are by BIERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.
Memorials are preferred to the John Tymoczko Scholarship Fund, c/o Development Office, 200 Division St., Northfield, MN 55057. www.biermanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019
