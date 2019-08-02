|
John Lacinski, 81, of Crosby, Texas, formerly of Arnold, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in his residence. He was born May 31, 1938, in Brackenridge, son of the late Stanley H. and Ethel May (Reighard) Lacinski. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Margaret Greco. John was born and raised in Arnold, and took a great deal of pride in his roots. He was also a proud Navy war veteran of the Korean and Vietnam eras. An avid sportsman, he co-owned a camping lodge where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family. He was a talented athlete all of his life, participating in baseball and football in his youth. As an adult, he was a member of multiple softball and golf leagues, and loved cheering on his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams. He also enjoyed playing cards and reading true crime and sports novels. However, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his loved ones, sharing memories and laughs with his quick-witted storytelling. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Gale Marie (Willis) Lacinski, of Texas; two daughters, Lori Ann Szuch, of Houston, Texas, and Leighann Vruggink, of Houston, Texas; four grandchildren, Aly (Tony) Clark, Kailey (Nathan) Ladner, Jon Szuch and Ryan Vruggink; and one great-granddaughter, Addison Ladner. He is also survived by a sister, Julia DePetro, of New Kensington; a very special friend, who was like a daughter, Ella Koscik, of Atlanta, Ga.; two former sons-in-law, Dave Szuch and Willaim Vruggink; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Pastor Harold Mele officiating. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Memorial contributions can be made, in lieu of flowers, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2019