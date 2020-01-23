|
|
John M. Gardetto, 92, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in QLS West Haven Manor, Apollo. Born Dec. 3, 1927, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Charles and Domenica (Cuffia) Gardetto. John was a 1945 Vandergrift High School graduate, and worked for General Motors UAW, retiring in 1991. He was a longtime member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, the Bari Club, and also volunteered with Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and working in his garden. John particularly loved being with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. His deep love for family was felt throughout every visit. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Louise; brothers, Dominic (surviving wife, Shirley) and Joseph; sister-in-law, Rose (Donghia) Gardetto; and brother-in-law, Walt Kozkowski. John is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret (Smietana) Gardetto; daughter, Leona (Steve) Matusiak, of Woodbridge, Va.; sons, Charles (Nancy) Gardetto, of Adamstown, Md., and Anthony (Susan) Gardetto, of Center Valley, Pa.; grandchildren, Jason, Michelle, John, Lauren, Nicholas, Andy and Phillip; great-grandchildren, Noel, and Joseph and Clark; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Additional viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until parting prayers of transfer at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, with Father James Loew, O.S.B. as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum, Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the , AHN Homecare, Hospice and Palliative Care, 500 Commonwealth Drive, First Floor, Warrendale, PA 15086, or to the . To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020