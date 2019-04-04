John Michael Larko, 79, of West Leechburg, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born Nov. 4, 1939, in Jefferson County, he was a son of the late Michael A. "Mike" and Margaret J. (Gresock) Larko. John was a 1957 graduate of Penn Hills High School and served our country with the Army. He worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Cheswick for 30 years, retiring in 1997. John was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church and the Elks Lodge Post 644, both in Tarentum. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid walker. John most loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Larko. John is survived by his children, John D. (Pam Russin) Larko, of Vandergrift, Jean M. (Randy) Collins, of Upper Burrell, and David M. (Lisa Schaffer) Larko, of Dubois; grandchildren, Blaine, Raymond, John Paul, Grace and Luke; great-grandchildren, Kendyll, Tyler and Jax; sisters, Anna (John "Buzzy") Maier, of New Florence, and Patricia (Ed) Morris, of Monroeville; brothers, Michael J. (Marsha) Larko, of Plum Borough, Thomas (Karen) Larko, of Punxsutawney, and the Very Rev. Ronald P. Larko, of Uniontown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Following the Mass, military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Yatesboro, at the convenience of the family.

John's family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Pleasant Ridge Manor in West Leechburg for their wonderful care and support during his stay. Memorial contributions may be offered in John's name to the Diabetes Research Foundation, c/o , 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019