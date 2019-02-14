Home

John M. McKinney, 93, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at Sunset Lake Rehab Center in Venice, Fla. He was born Dec. 25, 1925, to Jessie and Merle McKinney. He was a foreman of the painter-sheeter at Allegheny Ludlum Steel. He was the beloved husband of Lois McKinney (deceased) for 71 years. He was a proud veteran of World War II, having flown 36 missions over Germany as a tailgunner in a B-17. Military honors were accorded by the Venice American Legion on Feb. 5, 2019. He leaves to remember him two daughters, Karen (Howard) Bricker, of Sarver, and Patricia (Ray) Santucci, of Hyde Park; four grandchildren, Jason, Julie, Kier and Robin; and five great-grandchildren, Kolton, Kane, Madisen, Grace and Avery. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; three brothers, Richard, Paul and David; and one sister, Doyless Larry.
Private service and interment was held at Jesse Knight Cemetery, Venice. The Rev. Ralph Burton officiated with Venice American Legion. Toale Funeral Home, Venice, handled all arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
